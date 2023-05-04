After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .347, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.5% of those games.

He has homered in one of 29 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (27.6%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this season (31.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings