Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After hitting .226 with a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) against the Cubs.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Cubs Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Cubs
|Nationals vs Cubs Odds
|Nationals vs Cubs Prediction
|Nationals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 19 of 29 games this year (65.5%), including multiple hits seven times (24.1%).
- He has homered in one of 29 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (27.6%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this season (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, April 16, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.