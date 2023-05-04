On Thursday, May 4, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (15-15) visit Victor Robles' Washington Nationals (12-18) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +180 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.74 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Nationals and Cubs matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+180) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $28.00 back in your pocket.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won eight, or 50%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 1-5 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 12 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won three of nine games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.