Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Cubs on May 4, 2023
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Victor Robles and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday (first pitch at 1:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Victor Robles Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
Robles Stats
- Robles has four doubles, a triple, nine walks and eight RBI (26 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a .302/.394/.372 slash line on the season.
Robles Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 3
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|May. 2
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Garcia Stats
- Luis Garcia has collected 21 hits with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 14 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .231/.280/.352 slash line on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 17 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .305/.352/.405 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has collected 30 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .291/.364/.573 so far this season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
