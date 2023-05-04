Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 4 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Riley Adams At The Plate (2022)

  • Adams hit .176 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 45.8% of his 48 games last season, Adams picked up a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 48 opportunities, 10.4%), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight of 48 games last year (16.7%), Adams picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He crossed home in 12 of 48 games a year ago (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 23
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (8.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Cubs will send Taillon (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
