Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .230.

Call has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.7% of those games.

In 10.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Call has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (31.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.8%).

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (34.5%), including three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings