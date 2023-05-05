The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 25 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .248 with eight extra-base hits.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.7%).

In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In seven games this year (23.3%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings