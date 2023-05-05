Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .259 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

