The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils Friday at PNC Arena for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The Devils are the underdog (-105) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-115).

Here's our prediction for who will secure the victory in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Friday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-115)

Hurricanes (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.1)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 15-9-24 record in contests that have required overtime.

Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (6-8-3 record, 15 points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 59 times, and are 49-5-5 in those games (to register 103 points).

In the 23 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 40 points after finishing 20-3-0.

In the 70 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 47-19-4 (98 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-4-3 in those contests (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

