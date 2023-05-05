Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0. The Devils have -110 moneyline odds against the favorite Hurricanes (-110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-110)
|Devils (-110)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (50-25).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 50-25 (winning 66.7%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 52.4% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it went over once.
- During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.