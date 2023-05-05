On Friday, Joey Meneses (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has an OPS of .649, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .346 this season.
  • In 66.7% of his 30 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 10 of 30 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 12
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.95 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th.
