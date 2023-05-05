Jordan Martinook Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Jordan Martinook will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 5, 2023. Looking to bet on Martinook's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Jordan Martinook vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
Martinook Season Stats Insights
- Martinook's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +7.
- In 11 of 82 games this season, Martinook has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Martinook has a point in 28 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- Martinook has an assist in 20 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Martinook's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.
- There is a 28.6% chance of Martinook having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Martinook Stats vs. the Devils
- On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|8
|34
|Points
|5
|13
|Goals
|2
|21
|Assists
|3
