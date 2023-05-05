After batting .225 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has four doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .257.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In 26 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In eight games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 26 games so far this year.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

