Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Christian Walker, Alex Call and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Washington Nationals matchup at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Alex Call Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Call Stats

Call has three doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 14 RBI (23 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .230/.331/.350 on the year.

Call Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Victor Robles Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Robles Stats

Victor Robles has 26 hits with four doubles, a triple and nine walks. He has driven in eight runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.394/.372 on the season.

Robles has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .545 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Robles Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 4 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 2 vs. Cubs May. 2 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly (2-3) for his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.299), and 36th in K/9 (8.4).

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Apr. 28 6.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5 at Cardinals Apr. 17 6.0 5 1 1 3 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 11 6.0 1 3 3 7 4 vs. Dodgers Apr. 6 5.2 6 4 4 4 4

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Walker Stats

Walker has 29 hits with six doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .264/.306/.509 so far this year.

Walker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 3 2-for-4 3 2 5 8 0 at Rangers May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has collected 32 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks. He has driven in nine runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .323/.385/.556 on the season.

Carroll brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .382 with four doubles, a triple, five walks and an RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 3 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 3-for-4 2 0 0 6 2

