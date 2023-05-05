Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Victor Robles (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .302 with nine walks and 13 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.
- Robles has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), including multiple hits nine times (31.0%).
- In 29 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Robles has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 games this season (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Kelly (2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, April 29, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.299), and 36th in K/9 (8.4).
