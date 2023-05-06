The Miami Heat will play the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Heat average just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.

This season, New York has a 21-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks' 116.0 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Heat are averaging 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in road games (107.5).

Miami is ceding 110.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.9 more points than it is allowing on the road (109.3).

In terms of threes, the Heat have been equally balanced when playing at home and on the road this season, averaging 12.0 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36.0% three-point percentage at home and a 32.9% mark in away games.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks score more points per game at home (117.3) than on the road (114.8), and also allow fewer points at home (113.0) than away (113.2).

At home New York is conceding 113.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than it is on the road (113.2).

This year the Knicks are picking up more assists at home (23.5 per game) than on the road (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

Knicks Injuries