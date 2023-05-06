In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors square off.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Los Angeles has a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Lakers put up just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Los Angeles is 32-8 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Golden State has a 35-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Warriors average only 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Golden State is 35-15 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are putting up 117 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (117.3).

When playing at home, Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than in road games (119.4).

When playing at home, the Lakers are averaging 0.9 more threes per game (11.2) than when playing on the road (10.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Warriors are averaging more points at home (119.7 per game) than away (118.2). And they are conceding less at home (111.7) than on the road (122.5).

In 2022-23 Golden State is giving up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (111.7) than away (122.5).

This season the Warriors are picking up more assists at home (30.5 per game) than on the road (29.2).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Foot Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle LeBron James Questionable Foot

