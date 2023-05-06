How to Watch the Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot hitters, Christian Walker and Luis Garcia, will try to keep it going when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 19 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .349 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 116 (3.6 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 221 as a team.
- Washington strikes out 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Nationals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.377 WHIP this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will take the mound for the Nationals, his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In six starts this season, Gore has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|5/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-1
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/3/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Marcus Stroman
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
