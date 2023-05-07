Player props are listed for Freddie Freeman and Xander Bogaerts, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Urías Stats

Julio Urias (4-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Urias has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 27th in WHIP (1.109), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies May. 2 7.0 1 1 1 10 1 at Pirates Apr. 27 5.2 7 6 6 5 2 at Cubs Apr. 21 3.1 7 5 5 4 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 16 5.2 8 3 2 6 1 at Giants Apr. 10 6.0 4 1 1 8 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .313/.394/.500 on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .227/.402/.608 so far this year.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has recorded 35 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .282/.375/.460 slash line on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 2 vs. Reds May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 35 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .220/.399/.407 slash line so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 2 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

