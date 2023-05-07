Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 showcases the New Jersey Devils hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-0 in the series. The Hurricanes have +115 moneyline odds against the favorite Devils (-135).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- This season the Hurricanes have won seven of the 14 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Carolina has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 46.5% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes and their opponents hit the over just once over Carolina's last 10 contests.
- Over their last 10 games, Hurricanes' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 0.7 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Hurricanes have scored 262 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among league teams.
- Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
