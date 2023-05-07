Ildemaro Vargas -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .188 with a walk.

Vargas has gotten at least one hit twice this year in eight games, including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his eight games this season.

Vargas has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings