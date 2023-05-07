The Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) will be eyeing a series sweep when they match up against the Washington Nationals (13-20) at Chase Field on Sunday, May 7 at 4:10 PM ET. Ryne Nelson will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while Trevor Williams will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Diamondbacks are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+140). The contest's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.39 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.41 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won seven of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 13, or 39.4%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won nine of 20 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+190) Alex Call 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

