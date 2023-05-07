Christian Walker and Luis Garcia are two of the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals square off at Chase Field on Sunday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .252/.295/.398 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has collected 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 16 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.331/.400 so far this year.

Thomas takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 1 vs. Cubs May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Walker Stats

Walker has seven doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 25 RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .286/.323/.521 on the year.

Walker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 6 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-4 3 2 5 8 0 at Rangers May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 11 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .330/.400/.583 slash line on the year.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .500 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 6 1-for-1 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals May. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers May. 3 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

