Seth Jarvis will be in action Sunday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center. Thinking about a bet on Jarvis? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Seth Jarvis vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 16:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In 12 of 82 games this year, Jarvis has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Jarvis has a point in 31 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Jarvis goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 10 39 Points 6 14 Goals 2 25 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.