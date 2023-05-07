After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 26 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.

Robles has picked up a hit in 16 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 31 games played this year, he has not homered.

In seven games this year, Robles has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings