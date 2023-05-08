C.J. Abrams -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 8 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .250 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%) Abrams has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
  • In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Abrams has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this season (seven of 33), with two or more RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
