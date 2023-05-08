The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (hitting .184 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .228 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Candelario has picked up a hit in 20 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has homered in 12.5% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 28.1% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • DeSclafani (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (.816), and 57th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
