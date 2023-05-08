Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (hitting .310 in his past 10 games, with a home run and five RBI), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.362) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- In 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has an RBI in nine of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.64 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (.816), and 57th in K/9 (7.1) among pitchers who qualify.
