Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Keibert Ruiz (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .254 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Ruiz has recorded a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), including nine multi-hit games (31.0%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 10 games this season (34.5%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this year.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- DeSclafani (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.
