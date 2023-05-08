Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .613 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 8 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Thomas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
  • In 69.7% of his games this season (23 of 33), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 of 33 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Giants will send DeSclafani (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
