Today's MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those contests is the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cleveland Guardians (16-18) host the Detroit Tigers (15-18)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.282 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

José Ramírez (.282 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI) DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.259 AVG, 3 HR, 15 RBI)

CLE Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -198 +166 7.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) take on the Colorado Rockies (14-21)

The Rockies will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.307 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.307 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.300 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)

PIT Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -176 +150 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Baltimore Orioles (22-12) face the Tampa Bay Rays (28-7)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.250 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.250 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.325 AVG, 9 HR, 19 RBI)

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -180 +154 8.5

The New York Yankees (18-17) host the Oakland Athletics (8-27)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.242 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.242 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.319 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

NYY Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -194 +164 8.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Chicago Cubs (17-17) face the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.300 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.300 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.321 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

CHC Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -130 +109 7

The Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14)

The Dodgers will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.248 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

Rowdy Tellez (.248 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.302 AVG, 5 HR, 14 RBI)

MIL Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -111 -109 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (9-26) play host to the Chicago White Sox (12-23)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.260 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

CHW Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -130 +110 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (19-16) take on the Houston Astros (17-17)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.295 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.295 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 24 RBI)

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -125 +105 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15) host the Miami Marlins (17-18)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.282 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)

Christian Walker (.282 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.420 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)

ARI Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -202 +170 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (17-17) host the Texas Rangers (20-13)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI)

Jarred Kelenic (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 28 RBI)

SEA Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -172 +145 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (15-18) take on the Washington Nationals (14-20)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.346 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.346 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI) WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.271 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

SF Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -224 +185 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.