Nationals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the San Francisco Giants (15-18) and Washington Nationals (14-20) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET on May 8.
The probable pitchers are Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) for the Giants and Jake Irvin for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.
- The Nationals have been victorious in 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 3-6 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (132 total).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Jake Irvin vs Marcus Stroman
|May 4
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
|May 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|May 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tommy Henry
|May 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Trevor Williams vs Ryne Nelson
|May 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
|May 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
|May 12
|Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
|May 13
|Mets
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 14
|Mets
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
