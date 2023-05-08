The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals will play on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Lane Thomas among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Giants have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Giants -225 +180 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Nationals have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (41.2%) in those contests.
  • This season, Washington has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 34 chances this season.
  • In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-12 8-8 6-9 8-10 11-11 3-8

