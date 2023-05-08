The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals will play on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Lane Thomas among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Giants have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -225 +180 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (41.2%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 34 chances this season.

In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-12 8-8 6-9 8-10 11-11 3-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.