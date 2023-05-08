The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with a walk), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is hitting .294 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Garrett has had a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).
  • He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Garrett has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (.816), and 57th in K/9 (7.1).
