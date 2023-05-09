The Boston Celtics (57-25) have zero players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

On Sunday when these two teams last met, the 76ers took down the Celtics 116-115 in OT. In the 76ers' victory, James Harden scored 42 points (and added eight rebounds and nine assists), while Jayson Tatum scored 24 in the loss for the Celtics.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Celtics have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 119.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 117.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Boston knocks down 4.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and allow 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

While the 76ers are scoring 115.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 110.9 points per contest.

Philadelphia hits 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 11.6 its opponents make, shooting 34.8% from deep.

The 76ers rank fourth in the league averaging 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth, allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 213.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.