The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 2-1. The Devils are favored, with -150 moneyline odds, in this matchup against the Hurricanes, who have +130 moneyline odds.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which team we think will bring home the victory in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Devils 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-150)

Devils (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.8)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 15-9-24 record in overtime games this season and a 52-21-9 overall record.

Carolina has earned 54 points (24-7-6) in its 37 games decided by one goal.

In seven games this season when the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).

When Carolina has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 15 points (6-8-3 record).

The Hurricanes have earned 105 points in their 61 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 21-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 48-19-4 (100 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes went 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Devils Rank Devils AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 4th 34.4 Shots 34.8 3rd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 26 1st 13th 21.9% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

