Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9 will see the New Jersey Devils hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-1. The Devils are listed with -150 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (+130).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-150)
|Hurricanes (+130)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer twice this season. They lost both games.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 43.5% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes and their opponents hit the over just once over Carolina's most recent 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, Hurricanes' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 0.5 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Hurricanes' 210 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the second-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
