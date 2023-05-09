The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jack Hughes, Martin Necas and others in this game.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Necas has collected 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina, good for 71 points.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Sebastian Aho is a top offensive contributor for Carolina with 68 total points this season. He has scored 36 goals and added 32 assists in 75 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils May. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Brent Burns has netted 18 goals on the season, adding 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 0 0 0 3 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Hughes is New Jersey's top contributor with 99 points. He has 43 goals and 56 assists this season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 7 2 2 4 4 at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier has 80 points (one per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 7 1 1 2 5 at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3

