Jordan Staal will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Tuesday at Prudential Center in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Staal available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jordan Staal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Staal has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Staal has a goal in 17 of 81 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Staal has a point in 28 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Staal has an assist in 15 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Staal's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 26.7% chance of Staal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 11 34 Points 5 17 Goals 3 17 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.