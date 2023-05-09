Martin Necas Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Necas' props? Here is some information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
Necas Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.
- In 27 of 82 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.
- In 32 of 82 games this season, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 58.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Necas Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|11
|71
|Points
|6
|28
|Goals
|3
|43
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.