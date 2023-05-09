Nationals vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals head into a matchup with LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Giants as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +190 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nationals vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-250
|+190
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those games.
- Washington has a record of 2-5 when it's set as an underdog of +190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 35 games with a total.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-12
|9-8
|6-9
|9-10
|12-11
|3-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.