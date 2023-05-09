Thairo Estrada and Luis Garcia will look to continue their recent offensive production when the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals play at Oracle Park on Tuesday, at 9:45 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 22 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .358 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 137 (3.9 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.8 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.420 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (1-4) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Jake Irvin Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants - Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/13/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets - Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Justin Verlander

