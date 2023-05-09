The San Francisco Giants (15-19) will lean on Thairo Estrada when they host Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals (15-20) at Oracle Park on Tuesday, May 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Nationals have +190 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (2-5, 4.40 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.17 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+190) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.00 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Garcia get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants went 1-3 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +190 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.