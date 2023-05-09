Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Giants on May 9, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Thairo Estrada, Luis Garcia and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Nationals vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Garcia Stats
- Garcia has 31 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .277/.320/.420 on the year.
- Garcia has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .476 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 7
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has 35 hits with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .280/.336/.400 so far this year.
- Thomas brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .344 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Garcia, Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Webb Stats
- Logan Webb (2-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his eighth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Webb has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.40), 30th in WHIP (1.133), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6).
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|May. 3
|7.2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 27
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 22
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 17
|6.2
|8
|4
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Patrick Corbin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (45 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .344/.394/.534 on the year.
- Estrada will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (24 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .261/.438/.511 slash line so far this season.
- Wade takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with three walks and an RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.