Joey Meneses -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the mound, on May 10 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .369, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
  • Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer over the course of his last games.
  • In 24 of 35 games this season (68.6%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (34.3%).
  • In 35 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Meneses has driven home a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 14 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (76.5%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Giants rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Manaea (1-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.33 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 7.33 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.