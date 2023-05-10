Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Giants Player Props
|Nationals vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Giants
|Nationals vs Giants Odds
|Nationals vs Giants Prediction
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .277 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- Thomas enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
- In 25 of 35 games this season (71.4%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (11 of 35), with two or more RBI four times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this year (45.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (82.4%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (52.9%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manaea (1-1 with a 7.33 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 7.33 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.