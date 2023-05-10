Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will meet Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 22 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .357 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Washington has scored 138 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.425 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (2-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Jake Irvin Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants - Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/13/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets - Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Justin Verlander 5/16/2023 Marlins - Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo

