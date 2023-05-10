Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (16-19) will host Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals (15-21) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, May 10, with a start time of 3:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +130 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea - SF (1-1, 7.33 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (2-5, 3.03 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 13 games this season and won five (38.5%) of those contests.

The Giants have gone 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

