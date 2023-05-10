The San Francisco Giants (16-19) and Washington Nationals (15-21) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Giants will look to Sean Manaea (1-1) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (2-5).

Nationals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (1-1, 7.33 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (2-5, 3.03 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

Gray is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Gray will look to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

The Giants will hand the ball to Manaea (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 7.33 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.0 walks per nine across seven games.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Manaea has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 3.3 frames when he pitches.

