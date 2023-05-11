Brent Burns will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Does a wager on Burns intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus rating this season, in 23:13 per game on the ice, is +19.

Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Burns has a point in 47 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Burns' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Burns has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 10 60 Points 5 18 Goals 1 42 Assists 4

