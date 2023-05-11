Brent Burns Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Brent Burns will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Does a wager on Burns intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Burns Season Stats Insights
- Burns' plus-minus rating this season, in 23:13 per game on the ice, is +19.
- Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Burns has a point in 47 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.
- Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
- Burns' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Burns has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Burns Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|10
|60
|Points
|5
|18
|Goals
|1
|42
|Assists
|4
